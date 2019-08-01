Arrests

Faye A. Lacasse, 57, of Duck Pond Road in Westbrook, on July 22 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Main Street.

Craig M. Chiasson, 28, of Westbrook, on July 22 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Camilla M. Chasse, 19, of Cumberland Avenue in Portland, on July 23 on a charge of assault and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Larrabee Road.

Benjamin E. Knudsen, 28, of North Street in Westbrook, on July 24 on a charge of failing to give correct name or date of birth, operating while license is suspended or revoked with a prior and probation violation, on Riverside Street.

Ryan S. Palardy, 26, of Biddeford, on July 26 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Stevens Avenue.

Heather M. Roy, 30, of Wentworth Street in Biddeford, on July 26 on a charge of probation violation, on Stevens Avenue.

Summonses

Luke Anthony Stovall, 33, of Mill Lane in Westbrook, on July 23 on a charge of disorderly conduct and loud and unreasonable noise, on Mill Lane.

Vanessa Anne Lazaro, 21, of Cumberland Avenue in Portland, on July 26 on a charge of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Larrabee Road.

Mary C. Macmillan,30, of Teri Circle in Westbrook, on July 27 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, on William B. Clarke Drive.

Loc H. Nyugen, 28, of Blue Spruce Farm Road in Westbrook, on July 28 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Blue Spruce Farm Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: