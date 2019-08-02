A historic Portland schooner has a new bowsprit less than a week after the original was broken during a collision with a lobster boat.

A new 24-foot bowsprit made out of Douglas fir was replaced and rigged Friday afternoon on the Timberwind, a schooner that was christened in 1931 and is currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Portland Schooner Co. said in a news release. It will rejoin Wendameen and Bagheera in the company’s touring boat fleet, based on the Maine State Pier and Maine Wharf.

“To replace the bowsprit of a historic schooner in a week’s time is an extraordinary testament to the fact that Maine is gifted with a long shipbuilding tradition, skilled craftsmen, and the timber that Timberwind needed,” Michelle Thresher said in written statement. “Timberwind is a part of this tradition and today it feels like the maritime community gave back to her.”

Shipwrights Kevin Roux of Alna and Jeff Dick of Newcastle shaped and fitted the new Douglas fir bowsprit. Nathaniel S. Wilson Sailmaker of East Boothbay Harbor fabricated the new stays.

The schooner was damaged Sunday evening when it collided with a lobster boat. Both vessels were attempting to dock at Custom House Wharf at the time, the Marine Patrol said.

The lobster boat, Patricia Ann, was being operated by Russell N. Parmenter, 39, a lobster fisherman from Yarmouth.

Maine Marine Patrol officer Alex Hebert said he administered field sobriety tests and a breath test, which led to Parmenter’s arrest. Parmenter was charged with operating a watercraft under the influence of alcohol, according to jail records.

