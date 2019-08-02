Farmers markets in the Lakes Region are offering a wide variety of products this summer and have pulled in residents looking to shop and eat local. With the exception of the market in New Gloucester, which was recently canceled due to a lack of vendors, most have been doing a brisk summer business.

Bridgton

Bridgton’s farmers market takes place on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May through October. The market, which is located in the lot behind Reny’s, accepts EBT and Maine Harvest Bucks. The 11 vendors sell vegetables, bread, dairy, meat, jam and jelly, and there is also a sign maker and a potter and flower farmer.

Naples

On Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., shoppers can visit 1074 Roosevelt Trail, also known as Lot 185, and shop at the Naples farmers market. The 12 vendors include farmers, jewelry makers and crafters.

Sebago

Sebago’s farmers market is held on Wednesdays because, as organizer Zoe Greene says, “everybody else has them on Saturdays or Sundays.” Stop by the Veterans Park at Sebago Elementary School from 3 to 7 p.m. to shop from a dozen vendors. They sell eggs, goat’s milk and cheese, all-natural homemade cleaners and bug sprays, baked goods, woodworking products, meat and organic produce, flowers and herbs. For more information, visit the Sebago Community Market Facebook page.

Steep Falls

Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Steep Falls farmers market sets up in the Village Park Gazebo on the corner of routes 11 and 113. The number of vendors fluctuates but is usually about eight, and they sell organic produce, goat’s milk products, soap and baked goods. Other vendors include an herbalist and woodworkers. The farmers market accepts SNAP, Maine Harvest Bucks and WIC and also runs a senior farm share program and a food pantry in the park.

Windham

Windham’s farmers market features 14 vendors who offer a variety of products, including jewelry, meat, holistic medicine, baked goods, fresh produce and eggs and cider. It is held every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 4 Turning Leaf Road, in the back lot of Buck’s BBQ. The market accepts SNAP, and some vendors accept WIC as well.

