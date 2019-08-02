MILTON KEYNES, England – Ashleigh Buhai stretched her surprise lead at the Women’s British Open to three shots, shooting a bogey-free 5-under 67 in the second round Friday.

Buhai, a 30-year-old South African who never has won on the LPGA Tour, birdied four of the final eight holes to post a 12-under 132.

“I’m trying not to keep thinking it’s a major. It’s just another tournament,” said Buhai, whose best previous British Open finish was a tie for 30th in 2017. “I just keep trying to do what I’ve done the last few weeks. I’ve kept the mistakes off the card the last two days.”

Alone in second at 9 under was 20-year-old Hinako Shibuno, a rookie on the Japan LPGA Tour who is making her LPGA Tour and major championship debut.

“I just wanted to make the cut. That’s all,” Shibuno said.

PGA: Byeong Hun An shot a 5-under 65 in the Wyndham Championship to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend at Greensboro, North Carolina.

An was at 13-under 127 halfway through the final event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Brice Garnett was a stroke back after a 64, and six players – including the 2011 Wyndham winner, Webb Simpson, and the first-round co-leader, Sungjae Im – were at 9 under.

Adam Svensson also was in that group after shooting the best round of the day – a 61 – and threatening to become the first player on tour this year to break 60.

An, who shared the first-round lead with Im at 8 under, made his move up the leaderboard with three straight birdies late in his round.

