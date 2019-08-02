FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are planning to sign free-agent wide receiver Cameron Meredith on Friday, a transaction that brings them to a full 90-man roster.

Meredith was released by the Saints earlier this week after one season in New Orleans and competing in the team’s initial training camp practices. The 6-foot-3 target passed his summer physical after reportedly having his knee “cleaned up” following a 9-catch, 144-yard season last year. Meredith missed the 2017 season with a torn ACL.

Meredith is best known for his career year in 2016, when he had 66 receptions for 888 yards and four touchdowns with the Bears.

The year before, as an undrafted rookie, he had 11 catches for 120 yards. During the 2015 NFL Draft, Meredith was duped into believing the Patriots would take him in the third round by a prank caller who pretended to be New England Coach Bill Belichick.

Meredith now joins Julian Edelman, Demaryius Thomas, Phillip Dorsett, first-round rookie N’Keal Harry, Maurice Harris, Braxton Berrios, Dontrelle Inman, Damoun Patterson and undrafted rookies Jakobi Meyers, Ryan Davis and Gunner Olszewski on the team’s depth chart.

Edelman is out for at least another week with a broken thumb, and Thomas is on the Physically Unable to Play (PUP) list.

COWBOYS: Ezekiel Elliott’s contract holdout doesn’t have owner Jerry Jones worried about a resolution or a timeline.

At least that’s the message Jones is offering about trying to get a deal done with his missing two-time NFL rushing champion.

“When have I ever not done one?” Jones said after practice at training camp Thursday night. “So I don’t worry about that. You just keep plugging.”

Elliott has missed five camp practices while seeking a new contract despite having two years remaining on his current one.

The fourth overall choice in the 2016 draft, Elliott is due to make $3.9 million this season and $9.1 million in the fifth year, which was a team option since the former Ohio State star was a first-round pick.

Two days after seven-year veteran and former Elliott backup Alfred Morris returned to the Cowboys, Jones suggested he was prepared for a long holdout with the 2016 All-Pro who led the league in rushing as a rookie that year.

“I don’t see a point months into the season,” Jones said. “While we’re not there right now, there are some lines there. And they do bite when you don’t play. I don’t have a time that I’m looking at that is a concern.”

The Cowboys can fine Elliott $40,000 per day, and Elliott risks losing a season that would count toward free agency if he doesn’t report at least 30 days before the Sept. 8 season opener at home against the New York Giants.

Elliott was seen in Frisco, Texas, where the Cowboys have their practice facility, on reporting day for players in California. He has since gone to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where he spent time two years ago during his six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations.

“I’m not even giving it a second thought as to his conditioning, which is part of his ability to step right in,” Jones said when asked about Cabo. “That’s not even an issue. I’m not concerned about him missing reps out here relative to getting his timing down.”

Morris was the primary back during Elliott’s 2017 suspension, rushing for 430 yards and a touchdown in those six games. He had a career-high 1,613 yards rushing as a rookie with Washington in 2012.

JETS: Left tackle Kelvin Beachum and running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery are dealing with ankle injuries that could sideline them for a few days.

Coach Adam Gase said neither injury appears serious. The Jets practice again Saturday before having a day off Sunday.

Gase added cornerback Trumaine Johnson was nursing a sore groin before practice. But he participated during the first half of the session before sitting out the final period of team drills.

JAGUARS: Rookie tight end Josh Oliver has a “significant” hamstring injury that could cause him to miss the regular-season opener.

A third-round draft pick from San Jose State, Oliver strained his right hamstring during practice Thursday. Tests later revealed the extent of the damage.

“These hamstring things, is it a serious one? It is,” Coach Doug Marrone said. “I don’t know how he heals. I don’t know how he’ll react to it. I’d like to be able to get him back, but we’ll prepare and get everyone else reps.”

HALL OF FAME: The Pro Football Hall of Fame will expand the number of potential inductees to 20 in 2020 as part of the NFL’s celebration of its 100th season.

Calling it a centennial class, hall president David Baker said five modern-day players, 10 seniors, three contributors and two coaches could be elected next year. The modern-day group would be decided by the 48 selection committee voters, as always, on the day before the Super Bowl in February.

The other 15 would be voted on as one bloc, not individually, by the selection committee. They would be chosen by a 25-member committee that will include Hall of Famers, historians and current voters.

Part of the 2020 class would be inducted in early August. The others would be enshrined about Sept. 17, 2020, the date that marks 100 years from the original NFL game.

• Hours after visiting a hospital because of a kidney stone, Vic Fangio won a football game.

The new coach of the Denver Broncos saw a late interception set up rookie Juwann Winfree’s 15-yard touchdown catch Thursday night, and his team edged the Atlanta Falcons 14-10 in the Hall of Fame game to open the NFL’s preseason at Canton, Ohio.

