Cindy Spencer at gallery

Watercolorist Cindy Spencer returns to Gallery 302 as August’s guest artist. Her show will be up during the gallery’s biennial Art Auction on Friday, Aug. 2, and will run through Aug. 30. To learn more about Spencer and her work go to cindyspencerart.com.

The Art Auction begins at 5 p.m. with a preview of gallery artists’ work up for bid to raise money for a new heat pump system for the gallery. Bidding starts at 6:15 p.m. It will surely be a lively evening and the highest bidders will take home some wonderful artworks. This event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend (and bid!).

Barbecue and summer sale

The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a barbecue supper at 5 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 South High St., on Saturday, Aug. 3. The cost is $12 per person.

The St. Joseph Women’s Guild is also having its annual summer sale on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church hall. Delicious baked goods will be on offer, as well as gently used clothing for all ages, special finds in the White Elephant display, and raffles for a variety of desirable items. Complementary coffee and tea will be served, too.

Community Band concert

The Bridgton Community Band concludes its 81st season with concerts on Wednesdays, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14. These free concerts are held at 7 p.m. at the bandstand in the yard next to Stevens Brook Elementary School. Everyone is invited and encouraged to enjoy old-fashioned community fun at its best. Bring a picnic, lawn chairs, blankets, friends and family to be entertained by these talented musicians performing under the direction of band leader Steve Sweetsir.

Mystery/history house tour

Back by popular demand, the Rufus Porter Museum will host its Mystery/History House Tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10. The houses/venues remain a mystery until check-in at the museum, when participants receive their tour map. The houses featured on the tour are only open for one day and include several amazing Bridgton locations. Tickets are limited and cost $25 in advance or $30 on the day at the Museum Store or by calling 647-2828. The RPM will also be raffling a selection of gift baskets. Information and raffle tickets are available at the Museum Store. Raffle winners will be drawn on the day of the tour. To purchase tickets stop by the Rufus Porter Museum, 121 Main St., Wednesday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information visit rufusportermuseum.org.

Sunset concert

Loon Echo Land Trust will present a sunset concer4t from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, with Bruce Marshall at Narramissic to celebrate the conservation of the Peabody-Fitch Woods. All are welcome to bring a picnic and lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy the music. There is a suggested donation of $10 per adult and proceeds go to support the Bridgton Historical Society and Loon Echo Land Trust.

