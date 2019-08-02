“Proposed rail service would link Portland, Westbrook” (July 31, Page A1):

A total of $100 million in capital costs to move 2,162 passengers per weekday to and from Westbrook and Portland? Annual operating and maintenance costs of $7 million to $13 million? Sounds like the Brooklyn Bridge to me! How about increasing the number, frequency and coverage area of buses within the Greater Portland Transit District?

I just returned from Boulder, Colorado, which is part of a regional transportation district. Buses are everywhere, and it’s not dissimilar from the Portland area in a number of ways. I love rail, but in its place.

Oliver Andrews III

Phippsburg

