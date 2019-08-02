I agree with Neil Wollman when he writes in his July 25 commentary about the importance of considering what has taken place and is yet to take place if Donald Trump were to be re-elected for another term.

“While claiming to be a populist concerned about average folks, Trump’s policies have in fact helped the wealthy the most – most notably the Republican-backed tax bill – and this will continue should he win re-election,” Wollman writes.

We need to take a serious look at what has transpired over the last three years and the lack of respect for policies put into place to make the United States one of the greatest countries in the world. Doing this will help to see who is the best candidate to win the 2020 election and lead our country from out under the dark cloud it is now is under. There is no question that Trump’s policies have benefited many members of the 1 percent, as well as Republicans, and this will most likely continue to be as long as he is president.

As anyone can see from the current times where supposed “fake news” is everywhere and the values that once made our country great are being dismantled piece by piece, there needs to be a change, one that will give our country hope for the future. That is why those planning to vote should carefully consider who will be the best candidate to make the United States an example to follow.

Benjamin Bucklin

Searsport

