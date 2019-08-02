The Trump administration has requested that people seeking asylum request asylum in any country they pass through first on their way to the U.S.

The Central American countries are resource poor and not able to provide well for their own people.

We need younger, able-bodied workers. Maine is an aging state.

In the recent past, the U.S. had been receiving 95,000 refugees annually. We have the infrastructure to receive them across the many states. This year, we took in 30,000 refugees.

Refugees enrich us with their different cultures, and they value our democratic system. They are hard workers and contribute much to our country.

The new policy also says that migrants who haven’t lived here for at least two years can be picked up and sent back to their home country without legal recourse. This is unjust to truly desperate people fleeing violence and lack of food.

As a person of faith, I ask that we exercise compassion and help our needy neighbors. We have enough to share.

Sister Jackie Moreau

Mercy Justice Committee

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: