First, I’d like to say thank you to the Windham Planning Board concerning the Subdivision Ordinance Proposal related to the Farm/Farm Residential Zones. At least they did listen to the public and, unlike the Town Council and some committees, opted not to railroad this through half-cocked.

“The council” is, as you know, made up of individuals who campaigned feverishly to “serve,” accepted the position and took an oath: “I solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the Constitution and will obey the laws of The United States and of the State of Maine and will faithfully discharge the duties of the office…”

Some – not all – had their fingers crossed. (Only if the shoe fits Cinderfella, wear it; if not, just pass it on. Same for committee members.)

I came out of the earlier council/private roads ad hoc committee meetings (and LRPC forums) feeling like I was in one of those old “Saturday Night Live” John Belushi diner skits where Belushi would listen intently and nod while a customer carefully placed his order; knowing full well that in the end he was still going to get “cheeseburger, cheeseburger, Pepsi, Pepsi.”

The council listened politely while several landowners spoke of their plight related to private roads and implored that they be granted some relief. Some council members even agreed that this current and proposed ordinance wasn’t right and that they couldn’t, in good conscience, push it along. But when all was said and done, the Cinderfellas went last and loudest. No, not “Cheeseburger, cheeseburger,” but, “We all need skin in the game, skin in the game, standards, standards and compromise.”

We landowners have all the “skin in the game” now. The council is just returning darn little from when they “skinned us alive” in 2017; and people’s lives are not “a game.”

Lynda McDonald

Windham

