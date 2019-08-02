ALFRED — Fresh-baked bread and rolls, apple crisp, cookies and a whole lot more can be found at Shaker Hill Bakery in Alfred, a volunteer program of York County Shelter Programs.

Those familiar with the YCSP campus on Shaker Hill – or the former Brother’s Bakery once operated by the Brothers of Christian Instruction – will have no trouble finding the location. Those unfamiliar need only take Route 202 east toward Waterboro from Alfred village, and follow the “bakery” signs to 7 George Road.

Shaker Hill Bakery, operated entirely by volunteers, opened Friday and will continue offering baked goods from cookies to pies to muffins and homemade bread, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 1.

Proceeds from bakery sales go to programs offered at the shelter, which range from addiction services to housing to job skills training.

YCSP Food Services Director Scott Davis said the bakery also helps prepare shelter clients for the future.

“It’s a training opportunity; we work with shelter clients,” he said.

He said the training in baking, sanitation and other related skills can lead to a job in the hospitality industry or may simply be skills clients will use in everyday home life.

In a way, the bakery fulfills three missions: raising funds for programs, providing training skills, and providing fresh-baked goods to customers.

This is the second year for the seasonal bakery.

He thanked volunteers like Dena Burke, Jake Zwain and others for their dedication to the project.

“This would not be happening without volunteers,” Davis said of those who give their time baking, wrapping the cooled products, or performing other tasks, like handling the cash register and doing dishes.

He said baking starts on Wednesday, and continues during open hours. Special orders can be accommodated by calling 324-8811.

Earlier in the season, volunteers from United Way and Curtis Lake Church painted the bakery so it would be fresh for the season.

Business was brisk on Friday. Among those checking out the fragrant offerings were Vanessa Carreira and her mother Donna Urban, both of Alfred.

Urban remembered coming to the bakery years ago, when it was operated by the Brothers.

The two were planning a trip, and so purchased some baked goods to take with them.

“We’re bringing cinnamon rolls to family,” Urban said.

