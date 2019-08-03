State and local officials are continuing to investigate a Friday afternoon fire that burned two vehicles in a driveway on North Avenue in Skowhegan and spread to an adjacent house.

Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam said Saturday that police Lt. Jake Boudreau, the first official at the scene, went inside the house at 80 North Ave. and helped a man out. That man suffered minor burns and was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital and later released, according to Bucknam.

“We’re still investigating it — nothing’s changed at the moment,” Bucknam said Saturday afternoon.

He said investigators are still tracking down leads in the case.

“We had the fire marshal’s (investigators) on scene with (Skowhegan) Detective Michael Bachelder yesterday afternoon,” Bucknam said.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the older, two-story house between Maple Street and Edward Court.

Boudreau said at the scene that the man Boudreau helped out of the house was the only person to suffer burns in the fire.

Skowhegan firefighters and police were interviewing neighbors and helping to direct traffic through that area of North Avenue, where people came out of their houses to watch the goings-on.

Bucknam said Saturday that he believed both vehicles in the driveway were destroyed.

One was a Jeep; the other appeared to be a sport utility vehicle.

