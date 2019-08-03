DURHAM, N.H. — A motorcyclist has died in a New Hampshire crash near the border of Durham and Newmarket.
The crash happened at about 6 p.m. Friday in Durham and killed 24-year-old Justin Renner Jr. of Strafford. WMUR-TV reports police say Renner was not wearing a helmet. Police say the crash involved Renner’s motorcycle and a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Justin Green of Dover.
Police say Green wasn’t injured. They say they’re still investigating the cause of the crash.
