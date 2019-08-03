BASEBALL

Boston Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec was promoted from the Portland Sea Dogs to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, along with pitcher right-handed pitcher Kevin Lenik.

Dalbec, a 24-year-old infielder, has 20 home runs and 57 RBI in 105 games for the Sea Dogs this season. He was called up to Portland in 2018 and hit six home runs in 29 games.

Lenik was 1-0 with Portland in 16 appearences. he had a 2.70 ERA, 29 strikeouts and 12 walks in 23 1/3 innings.

The Sea Dogs also received Michael Osinski from High-A Salem.

HORSE RACING

HAMBLETONIAN: Longshot Forbidden Trade held off heavily favored Greenshoe in the closing strides in the $1 million Hambletonian at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Driven by Bob McClure and trained by Luc Blaise, the 3-year-old colt went the mile in 1:51 in winning trotting’s most prestigious race.

COLLEGES

Football: The Naval Academy’s superintendent said the school’s football team won’t use “Load the Clip” as its motto amid concerns it was insensitive to victims of gun violence.

Superintendent Sean Buck told the Capital Gazette on Friday that the slogan was insensitive to the community and inappropriate.

The Academy is located in Annapolis, where a gunman last year shot and killed five people inside the Capital Gazette newsroom.

TENNIS

CITI OPEN: Jessica Pegula of the U.S. reached the second WTA final of her career and will face Camila Giorgi of Italy for the hard-court title in Washington.

The 79th-ranked Pegula, whose parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, advanced by beating qualifier Anna Kalinskaya of Russia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Pegula is bidding for her first tour-level title.

Giorgi already owns two trophies and made it to her seventh final with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over 17-year-old American Caty McNally.

GENERALI OPEN: Dominic Thiem won his 14th career ATP title and first in Austria when he beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 7-6 (0), 6-1 in Kitzbuehel, Austria.

SOCCER

MLS: Atlanta United scored a pair of own-goals in the first half and Josef Martinez added a penalty kick to finish off a 3-0 victory over the LA Galaxy in Atlanta, pushing the reigning MLS Cup champions into a first-place tie in the Eastern Conference.

United, pulling even with Philadelphia at 39 points, stretched its home unbeaten streak to 10 games in a matchup between two of the league’s top teams. Atlanta has never allowed a goal to the Galaxy, recording three straight shutouts since entering the league in 2017.

SUPER CUP: Jadon Sancho starred as Borussia Dortmund beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in the season-opening German Supercup in Dortmund, Germany.

