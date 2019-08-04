Two mass shootings at crowded public places in Texas and Ohio in less than 24 hours claimed at least 29 lives and left scores injured, a shocking carnage even in a country accustomed to gun violence.

In the Texas border city of El Paso, a gunman opened fire Saturday morning in a shopping area packed with thousands of people during the busy back-to-school season, killing 20 and injuring more than two dozen, many of them critically. The shooting was being investigated as a possible hate crime as authorities worked to confirm whether a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly beforehand was written by the man arrested in the attack on the 680,000-resident border city.

Just hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area, killing nine and injuring at least 26 people.

The Saturday shooting in El Paso and the Sunday shooting in Dayton were the 21st and 22nd mass killings of 2019 in the U.S., according to the AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks homicides where four or more people killed — not including the offender.

Including the two latest attacks, 125 people had been killed in the 2019 shootings.

Meanwhile, reactions arrived from Maine’s congressional delegation, some of whom called for stricter gun control in response to the violence.

“I’m devastated and angry about the horrific gun slaughter of at least 29 people in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio within the past 24 hours,” U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said in a statement Sunday morning.

“The House has passed common sense legislation to address gun violence but the Senate refuses to act. This is absolutely unacceptable. My heart is broken for the victims of the gun violence in El Paso and Dayton. These murderers have robbed dozens of their lives—and all Americans of the safety we should feel while going about our daily routines.”

Pingree said the El Paso killer had been “radicalized to commit an act of domestic terrorism.” She also attacked President Trump for cutting domestic terror programs during an apparent escalation of hate crime.

