This week’s poem gives us a speaker both separated from and connected to the people around her. The past tense and “letter jackets / & bygone fields” suggest high school. The poem makes its music in the friction between the language and images of Appalachia and a speaker finding herself in literature.

Adrian Blevins teaches at Colby. Author of three full-length collections, her most recent book is “Appalachians Run Amok,” which won the Wilder Prize and was published in 2018 by Two Sylvias Press.

American Gothic

By Adrian Blevins

Them high on the Dallas Cowboys

& me on Faulkner but them saying

Lynyrd Skynyrd. Their letter jackets

& bygone fields of wheat & rye.

Their love for Jesus & their doilies

on tables & their starburst quilts

& the bourbon in the cabs

of their trucks. The parkway

they liked to speed on & me high

some days on Emerson. Me high

on Woolf. Their Mamas & Daddies

& sisters & brothers. Their cousins,

their cousins. Their downy rabbits

wheezing out back. Their frothing dogs

on chains. Their vinyl recliners

& Velveeta & Farrah Fawcett posters

& pink bathrooms & venison casseroles

& fruit cakes. Me not-quite-but-almost

real high on Baudelaire. Me high

on de Sade even almost. Me high

on Rimbaud with them spitting

Skoal juice on the soggy ground

& them driving over dogs & not even

stopping to kick the corpses off the road.

Christ, it was dark. Christ, the dogs

& their pups. Christ, the foxes maybe even

& the does & fawns & possums & cats

& coons. Christ, the little lambs.

Gibson Fay-LeBlanc is a poet who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. Poem copyright © 2016 Adrian Blevins. It appears in “Appalachians Run Amok” (Two Sylvias Press, 2018) and appears here by permission of the author. For an archive of all the poems that have appeared in this column, go to www.pressherald.com/tag/deep-water.

