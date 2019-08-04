In a letter to the editor in the July 28 Maine Sunday Telegram, Patrick Dancoes praises former Gov. Paul LePage for opposing new regulations for the lobster industry. He fails to mention that our current governor, Janet Mills, also opposes these regulations and is in a position to do something about them.

Mills’ position was covered previously in the paper and praised in a July 27 Maine Voices op-ed by Patrice McCarron of the Maine Lobstermen’s Association. McCarron wrote: “As executive director of the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, I applaud Gov. Mills’ July 11 Message to Maine’s Lobster Industry acknowledging the federal government’s ‘disturbing lack of evidence connecting the Maine lobster industry to recent right whale deaths.’ ”

Mr. Dancoes, let’s leave partisan comments behind and acknowledge it when someone does the right thing, no matter which party she or he represents.

Victoria Adams

Kennebunk

