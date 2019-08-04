GREEN BAY, Wis. — Veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson is retiring as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

The 34-year-old Nelson played in Green Bay from 2008-2017, winning a Super Bowl with the Packers, before spending last season with the Oakland Raiders.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said Sunday that Nelson had informed the team of his decision. A news conference was planned for Tuesday.

Nelson had 550 receptions and 69 touchdown catches in his 10 seasons in Green Bay. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014, missed the 2015 season with a knee injury and was named the 2016 Comeback Player of the Year.

The Packers selected Nelson in the second round (36th overall) of the 2008 draft out of Kansas State. He played in 136 regular-season games, including 88 starts, for Green Bay.

Nelson led the Packers with nine receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s 31-25 Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.

He played in 15 games for Oakland last year, finishing with 63 receptions for 739 yards and three TDs.

TEXANS: Houston released running back D’Onta Foreman.

Foreman, who was a third-round pick in 2017, appeared in just one game last season after rupturing his Achilles tendon late in his rookie year.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville signed former Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas, who is suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Thomas was sentenced to three years of probation in May after pleading guilty to felony marijuana possession. He was arrested in January after police found 143 grams of the drug in his apartment. Officers also confiscated $15,802 and a .45-caliber handgun, according to a criminal complaint.

n Yannick Ngakoue’s holdout failed to land him a new contract.

The standout pass rusher reported to the training camp Sunday following an 11-day absence and appears ready to play out his rookie deal.

Ngakoue is entering the final year of a $3.84 million contract. He’s due to make $2.025 million this fall – far less than other top playmakers at his position. He is facing $528,650 in fines from skipping a three-day minicamp and nearly two weeks of camp.

WASHINGTON: Cornerback Adonis Alexander is expected to miss at least two weeks with a right quadriceps injury.

RAIDERS: Cliff Branch, one of the Raiders’ career-leading wide receivers who won three Super Bowls in 14 seasons with the franchise, has died. He was 71.

Branch was found dead Saturday in a hotel room in Bullhead City, Arizona, the city’s police department said. It said an initial investigation revealed no foul play and that he died of natural causes.

