Mid Coast Hospital

Levi Thomas Johnson, born July 20 to Ashly Goodwin Griffin and Andrew Justin Johnson of Durham.

Cole Matthew Weatherbee, born July 19 to Courtney Ann Blake and Jason Lee Weatherbee of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Sally and Matt Meacham of Richmond, Tim Weatherbee of West Gardiner and Sue Weatherbee of Wiscasset. Great-grandparents are Marcia and Roger Fredsall of Richmond and Marilyn Weatherbee of Lincoln.

Olivia Camille Stilkey, born July 21 to Brianna Nicole Stilkey and Gabe Kristian Kendall of Topsham. Grandparent is Carry Rowell of Bath. Great-grandparent is Normal Rowell.

