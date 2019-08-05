LEWISTON — Police say a male died of a self-inflicted gunshot Monday afternoon after they responded to a domestic dispute report.

According to Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department, police responded around 11:42 a.m. Monday to 12 Robinson Gardens for a report of a domestic dispute involving a man and a woman.

“It was reported that the male had a handgun and had threatened his partner, as well as threatened suicide,” St. Pierre said. “At one time, (he) placed the gun against his own head.”

One shot was reported, and the woman fled to a neighboring home, according to police.

Police closed the road, evacuated the neighborhood and called for a negotiator to try and contact the male, but he had fled into a wooded area behind Robinson Gardens.

St. Pierre said that officers heard another gunshot in the woods behind Robinson Gardens. Police said they found the male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A United Ambulance crew responded, but the man was reported to have died.

St. Pierre said that the man’s identity would not be released until his family was notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

