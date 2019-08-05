Arrests

7/25 at 4:37 a.m. Joshua Britten, 25, of Malden, Massachusetts, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on U.S. Route 1 and charged with operating under the influence and criminal speed.

7/25 at 9 p.m. Kimberly Wilcox, 61, of Leighton Avenue, Yarmouth, was arrested by Officer Jake Lachance on Chelsea Way and charged with operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

7/27 at 10:49 p.m. Erika Diffin, 35, of Lakeside Drive, Windham, was arrested by Officer Matthew Merriman on Gray Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from July 22-28.

Fire calls

7/23 at 5:39 p.m. Cooking fire on Hazeltine Drive.

7/24 at 10:18 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Main Street.

7/25 at 7:58 a.m. Detector activation on Main Street.

7/26 at 12:52 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Tuttle Road.

7/27 at 2:31 p.m. Cooking fire in Gray.

7/28 at 8:39 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Main Street.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from July 23-29.

