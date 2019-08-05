EL PASO, Texas — A hospital official says another victim of the weekend mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, has died.

Dr. Stephen Flaherty, of the Del Sol Medical Center, says the patient was one of two victims of Saturday’s attack to die at the hospital on Monday. Police earlier announced the death of one of the patients.

The new deaths bring the death toll from the attack to 22. More than two dozen other people were wounded.

The attack happened hours before a separate mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, in which nine people were killed and others were wounded.

More than two dozen people were wounded in the El Paso attack. The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on capital murder charges.

Speaking from the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump condemned the El Paso mass shooting and another in Dayton, Ohio, hours later in his first public remarks since the attacks.

Police said Sunday that all bodies have been removed from the store and its parking lot, and that the attack did not spread to other nearby shopping areas. Police Sgt. Robert Gomez says most of the victims were inside the store.

Crusius, of Allen, Texas, has been booked on capital murder charges and jailed without bond. KDFW-TV reports his grandparents issued a statement Sunday saying they were “devastated” by the rampage.

Allen is more than 600 miles from where Saturday’s rampage occurred. The FBI says the suspect didn’t have any contacts in El Paso.

Detectives are also trying to determine with a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly before Saturday’s shooting was written by Crusius.

