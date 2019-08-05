William A. Perkins, 43, River Road, Buxton, on June 19 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham (no street given).

Juste N. Muhizi, 32, Veranda Street, Portland, on June 22 on charges of operating after suspension and violating condition of release, on South Street.

Kenneth L. Phipps, 67, Blake Road, Standish, on June 22 on a hold for other agency, on Main Street.

Russell W. Poland, 24, Curtis Drive, Windham, on June 22 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on North Gorham Road.

William L. Tucker Jr., 29, Portland, on June 22 on a charge of disorderly conduct (loud noise), on Johnson Road.

