State health officials have confirmed two cases of chickenpox among the children of asylum seekers staying at the Portland Expo.

“Public health nurses, along with other local health care providers, were on site at the Expo over the weekend and identified no additional individuals in need of immediate medical care for chickenpox,” said Jackie Farwell, Maine Center for Disease Control spokeswoman, in a statement Monday. “However, it is possible that additional cases of this common childhood illness could be identified.”

The Expo is set to close for asylum seekers on Aug. 15, to get ready for the Maine Red Claws basketball season. Portland opened the Expo in June to handle a sudden influx of legal migrants from the southern border, and now city officials are working to find alternative housing for the asylum seekers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: