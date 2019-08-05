I am very grateful that Dow’s Woods Nature Preserve will protect the habitat for the abundant wildlife contained in this small area in the very center of South Portland.
Thank you to everyone for respecting the rules of no pets, no bikes, no motorized vehicles, and only quiet recreation so that even the smallest plant or insect can thrive and keep the ecosystem healthy.
Barbara Dow Nucci
South Portland
