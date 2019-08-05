maine milestones

Pat Gallant-Charette, a 68-year-old grandmother from Westbrook, swam 25 miles across Lake Memphremagog between Vermont and Quebec on Friday to complete the Lake Monster triple crown.

Charette became the fourth – and oldest – marathon swimmer to cross Loch Ness in Scotland, Lake Tahoe in Nevada and California, and Lake Memphremagog. A strained muscle in her back 15 hours into her effort complicated matters, forcing her to do a one-armed crawl to complete her swim in 24 hours, eight minutes.

The Maine Northmen box lacrosse team won the New England championship Sunday at Biddeford Ice Arena to earn a berth in a national tournament.

Maine defeated the defending national champion Cambridge Nor’easters 16-10 Saturday in Massachusetts and 20-8 Sunday night in Biddeford to cap an 8-0 regular season.

New England is one of the nine regions that sends teams to the Interstate Box Lacrosse Association national championships, scheduled to begin Oct. 4 in Huntington Beach, California.

The Maine Ultimate U-20 Girls Rip Tide advanced to the final of the Youth Club Championships in Blaine, Minnesota, on Monday, but fell 6-3 to top-seeded Triangle Area Warhawks from North Carolina. The game was called early due to lightning.

Entering the national tournament as the 14th seed, the Rip Tide defeated five higher-seeded teams, including the No. 3 California Current and the No. 2 D.C. Rogue, to reach Monday’s final.

The team is composed of 17 players from Cape Elizabeth, Portland, Falmouth and Greely high schools, and is coached by Cape Elizabeth coach and USA Ultimate Hall of Famer Jackie Pierce.

Three other Maine Ultimate teams participated in the tournament in the U-17 Boys, U-20 Boys and U-20 Mixed (co-ed) divisions.

