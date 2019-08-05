HOCKEY

The Maine Mariners traded two players for the rights to another in an ECHL deal announced Monday.

Maine sent defensemen Derek Pratt and Garrett Cecere to the Kansas City Mavericks for the rights to Jordan Klimek, also a defenseman. Klimek, 23, had six goals and 12 assists for Kansas City in his first ECHL season after a collegiate career at Northern Michigan.

For the Mariners, Pratt had two goals and 16 assists in 63 games, and Cecere finished with a goal and six assists in 49 games.

NHL: Veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with Tampa Bay.

SOCCER

SPANISH LEAGUE: Lionel Messi strained his right calf and won’t travel with Barcelona to the United States for two preseason games.

Barcelona will play a friendly against Napoli of the Italian league in Miami on Thursday, then will meet Napoli again Saturday at the University of Michigan.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United made Harry Maguire the world’s most expensive defender, signing him from Leicester for around $100 million.

FOOTBALL

WRITER DIES: Don Banks, a longtime NFL writer, died after covering the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions in Canton, Ohio. He was 56.

Banks covered pro football for more than three decades, including 16 years for Sports Illustrated. He recently was hired by the Las Vegas Review-Journal to oversee coverage of the Raiders, who are moving to Las Vegas next year. His first story for the newspaper was published Sunday, hours before his death.

CYCLING

COMPETITOR DIES: Bjorg Lambrecht of Belgium died after crashing in the Tour of Poland. He was 22.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Vince Carter, 42, is returning to the Atlanta Hawks for his record 22nd season in the league.

Carter will break the record shared with Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and the recently retired Dirk Nowitzki for most seasons in the NBA.

• The Memphis Grizzlies hired former Notre Dame women’s associate head coach Niele Ivey among the new assistants on Taylor Jenkins’ staff. There are now nine women coaches in the league.

TRACK AND FIELD

CHAMPION RETIRES: Sally Pearson of Australia, the London Olympics hurdles gold medalist, announced her retirement after failing to recover from a series of recent leg injuries.

Pearson, who won the 100-meter hurdles at London in 2012, four years after a surprising run to silver at the Beijing Games, also won world championships in 2011 and 2017.

– Staff and news services

