PORTLAND — Everett H. Meserve, 62, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 3, and charged with elevated aggravated assault after an investigation into the assault of his neighbor.

According to police, officers were called just after 4 p.m. to 81 Danforth St. for the report of a man who had been assaulted. Rodney Cleveland, 63, was found in his apartment. He was transported to Maine Medical Center, where he was in critical condition Monday.

According to police, Meserve and Cleveland live in the same building and were acquaintances.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: