7/28 at 12:22 a.m. Anthony J. Budzko, 53, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of public drinking on State Street.

7/28 at 1:20 a.m. Reeve M. Anderson, 25, of Standish, was arrested by Officer James Oliver on a charge of disorderly conduct on Wharf Street.

7/28 at 1:20 a.m. Matthew R. Bouchard, 26, of Gorham, was arrested by Officer James Oliver on a charge of disorderly conduct on Wharf Street.

7/28 at 1:20 a.m. Jake G. Leithiser, 26, of Somerville, Massachusetts, was arrested by Officer James Oliver on a charge of disorderly conduct on Wharf Street.

7/28 at 1:45 a.m. Hai Le, 49, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant on Forest Avenue.

7/28 at 9 a.m. Kevin M. York, 22, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Michael Galietta on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release on Forest Avenue.

7/28 at 9:15 a.m. Stephen L. Caputo, 27, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Christopher Gervais on a charge of criminal trespass on Portland Street.

7/28 at 4:39 p.m. Michelle A. Riolo, 50, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of violation of conditional release on Portland Street.

7/28 at 6:54 p.m. Belinda Libby, 51, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Savage on charge of disorderly conduct and obstructing public ways on Pine Street.

7/28 at 9:21 p.m. Brett Francis Weaver, 28, of Portland, was arrested by Officer David Moore on a charge of reckless conduct on Melbourne Street.

7/29 at 1:27 a.m. Brice Cishahayo, 33, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Kyle Forbes on a charge of public drinking on Park Avenue.

7/29 at 8:31 a.m. Corey J. Warren, 33, of Buxton, was arrested by Officer Alexander Joyce on a charge of operating after suspension on Congress Street.

7/29 at 8:42 a.m. Brianna Meserve, 23, of Jefferson, was arrested by Officer Adam Pelletier on an outstanding warrant on Portland Street.

7/29 at 9:36 a.m. Wesley Dan Childs, 34, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Brian Rollins on an outstanding warrant on Preble Street.

7/29 at 10:26 a.m. Ahmed Hassan Adow, 34, of Portland, was arrested by Officer James Keddy on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Forest Avenue.

7/29 at 6:53 p.m. Christopher Raymond McMahan, 25, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant on Newcomb Street.

7/29 at 9:39 p.m. Wei Wei, 29, of Shangahi, China, was arrested by Officer Matthew Burnell on a charge of assault on Commercial Street.

7/29 at 11:03 p.m. Timothy J. Brackett, 37, address unlisted, was arrested by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of public drinking in Fore Street.

7/29 at 11:51 p.m. Jessica Lynn Hart, 33, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Kyle Mcilwaine on a charge of assault on Congress Street.

7/30 at 12:02 a.m. Matthew W. Reynolds, 40, address unlisted, was arrested by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of public drinking on Portland Street.

7/30 at 12:12 a.m. Matthew McEver, 49, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Kyle Forbes on a charge of public drinking on Portland Street.

7/30 at 7:54 a.m. Peter C. Knickles, 60, address unlisted, was arrested by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking on Washington Avenue.

7/30 at 11:27 a.m. Cheryl Ann Emery, 51, of Portland, was arrested by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking on Cumberland Avenue.

7/30 at 5:52 p.m. Christy M. Chadbourne, 37, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Matthew Morrison on a charge of assault on Hanover Street.

7/30 at 8:23 p.m. Ali J. Alfaisalawi, 49, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Sarah Clukey on a charge of robbery on Elm Street.

7/30 at 8:23 p.m. Robert E. Clinton, 50, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Eric Johnson on a charge of robbery on Elm Street.

7/30 at 9:36 p.m. Joshua Woodbury, 40, of address unlisted, was arrested by Officer Jesse Dana on a charge of criminal trespass on Congress Street.

7/30 at 11:38 p.m. Sampson L. Miller, 45, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Timothy Farris on an outstanding warrant on Sheridan Street.

7/31 at 12:52 a.m. Christian Tuyishime, 21, of South Portland, was arrested by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski on a charge of operating after suspension on Fox Street.

7/31 at 12:10 p.m. Santu Logugune, 20, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of criminal trespass at Kennedy Park.

7/31 at 1:45 p.m. Casey Hackett, 32, of South Portland, was arrested by Officer Mark Keller on charges of assault, reckless conduct and violation of conditional release on Woodford Street.

7/31 at 4:22 p.m. Gretchen E. Strout, 37, of Westbrook, was arrested by Officer Kyle Knutson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Riverside Street.

7/31 at 6:58 p.m. Jared Flewelling, 21, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release on Alder Street.

7/31 at 7:27 p.m. Jay Thomas Carter, 27, address unknown, was arrested by Officer James Keddy on a warrant on Somerset Street.

7/31 at 11:40 p.m. Kurtis W. Dyer, address unlisted, was arrested by Officer Timothy Farris on charges of public drinking, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and two counts of assault on Congress Street.

7/31 at 11:40 p.m. Joshua Woodbury, 40, address unlisted, was arrested by Officer Timothy Farris on a charge of public drinking and three counts of violation of conditional release on Congress Street.

8/1 at 1:13 a.m. Bruce E. Bannon, 42, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Paul King on a charge of criminal trespass on Park Avenue.

8/1 at 1:13 a.m. Christopher P. Stevens, 55, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Paul King on a charge of criminal trespass on Park Avenue.

8/1 at 1:19 p.m. Peter D. McGowan, 54, of Portland, was arrested by Officer David Argitis on a charge of public drinking on State Street.

8/1 at 2:19 p.m. Scott Michael Brown, 55, address unlisted, was arrested by Officer David Argitis on an outstanding warrant and a charge of public drinking at the Western Prom.

8/1 at 5:05 p.m. Brenden J. Curry, 45, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Savage on an outstanding warrant on Portland Street.

8/1 at 11:06 p.m. Nur Jama Hiss, 35, of South Portland, was arrested by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski on an outstanding warrant on charges of fugitive from justice, improper compensation for services, operating under the influence, operating without a license, unlawful use of license, permit or identification card on Washington Avenue.

8/1 at 11:42 p.m. Christian D. Gadoury, 51, of South Portland, was arrested by Officer Kevin Nielsen on a charge of public drinking on Congress Street.

8/1 at 11:54 p.m. Tristan R. Collins, 21, of Buxton, was arrested by Officer Justin Macaluso on a charge of operating after suspension on Pine Street.

8/2 at 9:37 a.m. Todd Burke, 59, address unlisted, was arrested by Officer Marjory Clavet on charges of criminal trespass and public drinking on State Street.

8/2 at 9:47 p.m. Patrick M. Market, 46, address unlisted, was arrested by Officer Kyle Mcilwaine on a charge of public drinking on Portland Street.

8/2 at 6:32 p.m. Craig Douglas Herrick, 48, of Peaks Island, was arrested by officer James Keddy on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle on Pearl Street.

8/2 at 7:13 p.m. Trea Sean Deam-Monat, 20, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of criminal mischief on Cumberland Avenue.

8/2 at 7:29 p.m. Tina Marge Hart, 49, of Portland, was arrested by Officer James Keddy on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release on Marginal Way.

8/3 at 1:43 a.m. Noah Heath Harris, 26, of Waterville, was arrested by Officer Ian Leitch on a charge of assault on Woodford Street.

8/3 at 2:44 a.m. Abigail Nicole Nolan, 21, of South Paris, was arrested by Officer Timothy Farris on a charge of operating while under the influence on Marginal Way.

8/3 at 12:51 p.m. Jacob Gurney, 36, address unlisted, was arrested by Officer Kevin Haley on an outstanding warrant on Pearl Street.

8/3 at 8:17 p.m. Steven K. Jasper, 44, of Augusta, was arrested by Officer Adam Pelletier on a charge of disorderly conduct on Portland Street.

8/3 at 10:57 p.m. Keith Googins, 59, of Scarborough, was arrested by Officer Samuel Coyne on a charge of criminal trespass on Riverside Street.

8/3 at 11:39 p.m. Kenneth Welton, 47, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Kyle Forbes on a charge of violation of conditional release on Fore Street.

8/4 at 2:09 a.m. Moussa Ali Youssouf, 35, of Portland, was arrested by Officer John Nelson on a charge of operating while under the influence on Washington Avenue.

8/4 at 2:18 a.m. Brendan Richardson, 23, of Westbrook, was arrested by Officer Jonathan Lackee on two outstanding warrants on Franklin Street.

