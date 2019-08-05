‘The Princess Bride’

8 p.m. Thursday. Cinemagic Stadium Theaters, 33 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland, $8.75 cinemagicmovies.com

In 1987, Rob Reiner directed one of the most beloved (and often quoted) movies ever made. “The Princess Bride,” with Cary Elwes as Westley and Robin Wright at Buttercup, not to mention Mandy Patinkin, Christopher Guest, Peter Falk, Billy Crystal, Carol Kane and André the Giant, combines fantasy, adventure and romance in the best ways possible, and for one night only, you can see it on the big screen. Miss it? Inconceivable! Just keep an eye out for rodents of unusual size and be ready for the mawwiage. As you wish …

‘Ain’t Misbehavin’ ‘

7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m Tuesday, 2 p.m. Wednesday. Runs through Sept. 1. Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $48 to $75. portlandstage.org

Portland Stage is teaming up with Maine State Music Theatre for a toe-tappin’ production of “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical.” The Harlem Renaissance of the ’20s and ’30s is brought to life in a show that won three Tony Awards. You’ll hear five first-rate and fabulous performers belting out tunes like “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Black and Blue,” “This Joint is Jumpin” and “I’ve Got a Feeling I’m Falling.”

Green Woods Roots & Culture Revival

Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Thomas Point Beach & Campground, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick, $65 weekend pass with camping, $20 to $30 for daily admission, under 18 free with adult. greenwoodsreggae.com

Liven up your weekend, or even just one day of it, by heading to Brunswick for the Green Woods Roots & Culture Festival. The three-day event is a celebration packed with reggae, roots and rock music, along with craft beer, locally prepared international food, games, activities and more, all in a beach-side setting. Musical acts include EarthKry, Roots of Creation, Mighty Mystic & The Hard Roots Movement, Iba MaHr, Chino McGregor, Dub Apocalypse, Catcha Vibe, Dis-N-Dat Band, Green Lion Crew, The Midnight Rivers, Gorilla Finger Dub Band, Satta Sound, Merther and Stream Reggae, among other bands and DJs.

Craft Brew Races

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Payson Park, 700 Baxter Boulevard, Portland, 21-plus. $15 to $60. craftbrewraces.com

Here’s a nifty way to satisfy your need to get some exercise and quench your thirst for craft beers. The Craft Brew Races is a 5K race (or walk, if you choose) around Back Cove. Once you’ve crossed the finish line, the real fun begins. At the postrace party, more than 30 breweries will be pouring samples that you can pair with food-truck offerings. You’ll also hear live music as you while away the afternoon in the scenic park. All race participants will receive a souvenir pint glass, and if you want to up your game, know that costumes are encouraged.

Capital City Improv

7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Readfield Union Meeting House, 22 Church Road, Readfield, $10 at the door. capitalcityimprov.com

Here’s a fun game plan for Tuesday night. Capital City Improv makes up songs on the spot based on audience input. You can share with them a random suggestion, story or anything else that comes to mind. Then you’ll sit back and watch them magically transform your cue into a song. Musician Marcia Gallagher and her band, along with Capital City Improv founder Dennis Price, will keep you on your toes and in stitches.

