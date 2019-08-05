Cha-ching. Cha-change.

In February of this year, the federal government reported that online retail sales overtook in-store sales for the first time ever. Which begs the question: How do retailers deal with this changing landscape, find and serve customers and keep them coming back? Innovators in this space have answers.

Join us on September 18 for an in-depth discussion with experts in the field.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. with coffee and networking until 8:00 a.m. when the program begins. Program ends at 9 a.m.

Parking on-site is free. Please refer to this MAP for the most accurate directions to the Techplace parking lot.

About the moderator:

Hosted by Business editor Carol Coultas. Carol Coultas has been practicing journalism in Maine since the mid-‘80s and focusing on business journalism since 2003. She’s been the business editor at the Press Herald, overseeing an award-winning staff, since 2014.

SIGN UP to get business news by email 5 days a week.

Sponsored By

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous