Two Westbrook men are facing burglary charges after police say they broke into shed on Bridge Street and stole property belonging to the Westbrook Little League.

Bryant Feyler, 42, and Derek Thompson, 37, were arrested after a Westbrook police officer, who was on patrol, noticed suspicious activity at the Little League ball field on Bridge Street around 2:49 a.m.

Friday, according to a news release posted on the police department’s Facebook page Monday.

An investigation revealed that Feyler and Thompson broke into the shed using burglar tools. All of the property that was stolen has been recovered.

Thompson was charged with burglary and unlawful possession of drugs, while Feyler was charged with burglary and possession of burglar’s tools.

The Facebook post generated a lot of comments about the duo’s intentions and the good work by police to catch them.

“Nice. Stealing from a kids organization that depends on the generosity of local businesses and community volunteers. Thanks WPD!” one commenter wrote.

“Hope it’s worth stealing candy from kids,” another person posted.

“Stealing from Little League. Really? That’s lower than low. Great job PD.”

Westbrook police said their investigation into the burglary is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 854-0644.

