LEWISTON — An Auburn man was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury Tuesday on charges of trafficking marijuana out of his apartment and illegally possessing other scheduled drugs.

Bruce Fournier, 43, is charged with unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, two misdemeanor counts of unlawful drug possession and a single misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release.

The misdemeanor charges are punishable by less than a year in jail.

Fournier was arrested in April as part of an investigation into suspected drug activity out of his apartment, which is located within 1,000 feet of Edward Little High School and 50 feet from the entrance to the “Snake Trail,” a school-owned property and trail system that leads to the school.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers had placed a drug order with Fournier through an online service, advertising as B and B Delivery. The order was for 4 grams of “dabs” (hashish) at the agreed-upon price of $135, and included the delivery location.

Upon taking delivery, officers served the search warrant at the apartment and seized more than 20 pounds of processed marijuana, 744 vials of hash oil, 23 Xanax pills, 62 Gabapentin pills, 62 psilocybin mushrooms and $2,600 in cash from suspected drug transactions.

[email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: