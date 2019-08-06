RAYMOND — A Gray man died Monday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree.

On Aug. 5 at 7:39 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Gray Fire/Rescue and Raymond Fire responded to a crash involving a 2003 GMC on North Raymond Road to find Anthony Finocchietti, 50, had crashed, police said. Finocchietti was unresponsive and, despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Reconstructing Team is investigating the cause of the crash.

