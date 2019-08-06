A 50-year-old man from Gray is dead after his pickup truck hit a tree in Raymond on Monday evening.
Anthony Finocchietti was unresponsive and still in the driver’s seat when first responders reached his gray, 2003 GMC 1500 pickup, which had collided with a tree.
Police were called to the one-vehicle crash on North Raymond Road near Notch Pond Road about 7:39 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office said.
Finocchietti was extricated from the vehicle but died at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Camp Sunshine, Maine retreat for ailing children, receives $1 million gift
-
American Journal
Well-known newspaper columnist, resident to lead Buxton parade
-
Nation & World
Stockpiles of medicine, more border officials hired as no-deal Brexit looms
-
The Forecaster
Bath deputy police chief wraps up 27-year career
-
Local & State
Truck loses axle, overturns in Hallowell