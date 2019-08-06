Wed. 8/7 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board CH
Thur. 8/8 5 p.m. Harbor Commissioners CH
Thur. 8/8 6 p.m. Veranda Street Bridge Replacement EECC
Mon. 8/12 5:30 p.m. City Council CH
Mon. 8/12 3 p.m. Portland Fish Pier Authority CH
Mon. 8/12 6: 30 p.m. Portland Water District 225 Douglass St.
Tues. 8/13 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop CH
Tues. 8/13 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing CH
Tues. 8/13 6 p.m. Commercial Street Operations and Master Plan PPL
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Aug. 7-14
-
Nation & World
Boom in overdose-reversing drug is linked to fewer overdose deaths
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick to hire cultural broker, establish fund for asylum-seekers
-
Local & State
Court upholds attempted kidnapping conviction of Waterboro man
-
Uncategorized
South Portland library increases hours