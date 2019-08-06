Wed.  8/7  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  CH

Thur.  8/8  5 p.m.  Harbor Commissioners  CH

Thur.  8/8  6 p.m.  Veranda Street Bridge Replacement  EECC

Mon.  8/12  5:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Mon.  8/12  3 p.m.  Portland Fish Pier Authority  CH

Mon.  8/12  6: 30 p.m.  Portland Water District  225 Douglass St.

Tues.  8/13  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  CH

Tues.  8/13  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing  CH

Tues.  8/13  6 p.m.  Commercial Street Operations and Master Plan  PPL

