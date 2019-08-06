SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners infielder Tim Beckham has been suspended 80 games as part of baseball’s joint drug agreement after testing positive for stanozolol, a banned performance enhancer, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

Beckham’s suspension is effective immediately and ends his season.

In a statement released through the players’ association, Beckham said he took a product from a “trusted source, who had advised it was safe to take. Regrettably, the product was tainted.” Beckham says he appealed but an independent arbitrator upheld the suspension.

“I accept full responsibility for putting myself in this situation,” Beckham said.

Beckham was hitting .237 with 15 home runs and 47 RBI in 88 games this season, his first in Seattle. The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2008 was a starter at the beginning of the year but had moved into a utility role over the past couple of months, playing all four infield positions and in left field.

BLUE JAYS: Toronto will extend protective netting at Rogers Centre next season, joining other teams that have taken measures after foul balls injured fans.

The team also announced it will extend the nets next season at its spring training home in Dunedin, Florida.

GIANTS: The team designated second baseman Joe Panik for assignment, no longer needing him to play regularly after acquiring Scooter Gennett at the trade deadline.

Bruce Bochy called it one of the most difficult meetings he has had in his managerial career when he informed Panik after Monday night’s 4-0 loss to the Nationals.

The 28-year-old Panik, a first-round draft pick by the Giants in 2011 and key contributor on San Francisco’s 2014 World Series champion team, was batting .235 with three homers and 27 RBI in 103 games this season.

CUBS: Chicago made two more changes to its banged-up bullpen, placing Brandon Kintzler on the 10-day injured list and activating Pedro Strop from the IL.

Kintzler experienced discomfort in his right pectoral muscle while recording the final two outs in the eighth inning of Monday night’s 6-5 win over Oakland. Kintzler has been one of Chicago’s best relievers this year, going 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA in 49 games.

Manager Joe Maddon doesn’t think Kintzler’s injury is serious, but it’s another setback after the Cubs placed closer Craig Kimbrel on the injured list Monday.

NATIONALS: Switch-hitting infielder Asdrubal Cabrera reached an agreement on a one-year contract for a second stint with Washington, and manager Dave Martinez told him to be ready for multiple roles.

The 33-year-old Cabrera was released Saturday by the Texas Rangers as they turned to youth. He batted .235 with 12 home runs, 15 doubles and 51 RBI in 93 games, drawing 38 walks.

DODGERS: Outfielder Alex Verdugo, who leads major league rookies in batting, was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right oblique strain.

