EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants are finally going to get a glimpse of Daniel Jones in an NFL game.

The sixth pick overall in the draft, Jones is going to get his first snaps in live action when the Giants face the New York Jets on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.

It will be the first time the heir apparent to two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback Eli Manning will be playing without the protection of a red jersey, the NFL’s universal sign for fellow players not to touch.

“I’m excited,” Jones said Tuesday after practice. “I think it’ll be a whole lot of fun to just run out there for the first time and kind of be part of the scene, be part of an NFL football game. So, I’m excited, I’m looking forward to getting out there.”

Since training camp opened roughly two weeks ago, Jones has looked good. He has thrown the deep pass better than most expected. He has shown mobility and he clearly can run the offense.

What will be different will be the Jets’ defense. Their looks, base coverages and pressures will be new and Jones will have to be ready for coordinator Gregg Williams’ aggressive style, which probably will be blitz heavy.

Jones is even looking forward to being hit, saying it will get him going.

Coach Pat Shurmur refused to say who would play or how long they would go. His lone exception was Jones. He is going to play.

“We want him to play good football and execute well,” Shurmur said. “I think that’s the important thing. Everybody that plays on Thursday is going to play a portion of the game. So, we want to see the guys that are playing make the best of the reps that they get.”

Jones has his own goals.

“I think first and foremost it’s to score points, move the offense down the field and score points,” the Duke product said. “So, I think that’s always the goal, but in that, it’s executing consistently, keeping the ball moving forward, not hurting ourselves, and executing what we have on offense. So, doing that, taking care of the ball, I think all those things, but if we’re scoring points, if we’re moving the ball, I think we’ll feel good about what we did.”

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II believes his roommate is ready. He said he knew Jones would be a good one since they played against each other in a Duke-Clemson game.

Jones moved the Blue Devils against a good Clemson defense.

“I knew his talent when they drafted him. I said, `OK, he deserves to be there.’ I respect that,” said Lawrence, who quipped that Jones has been coming in after he has fallen asleep.

Jones intends to enjoy his first NFL game, from the time he walks on the field and surveys the stadium to his playing time. He will have family and friends there.

Jones said he grown since being drafted.

“I think a lot of it has to do with understanding what the defense is trying to do to you, and understanding whether that’s in protections, or kind of your progressions in the pass game,” he said. “I think all that stuff, understanding what the defense is trying to do to you and recognizing that as quickly as you can so you can get in and out of your protections and get into your reads quickly.”

PACKERS: Jordy Nelson’s NFL career ended in the same place where it began: Lambeau Field.

Nelson signed a one-day contract with the Packers and announced his retirement after 11 seasons, 10 of which he spent in Green Bay.

“I’ll be remembered as a Packer,” the 34-year-old wide receiver said. “Obviously I enjoyed my year last year in Oakland. But this is where I started and it’s great to come back and end it that way.”

JETS: Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa injured his groin during practice and was set to have tests. Coach Adam Gase did not seem overly concerned, but Enunwa’s status is uncertain for the preseason opener Thursday night against the Giants.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams has missed two straight practices with a hip injury and seems unlikely to play. Gase said Williams was working on an anti-gravity treadmill during practice.

WASHINGTON: Washington will become the first NFL team to have a gambling-focused telecast of its games, offering cash prizes to viewers who correctly predict in-game outcomes during the preseason.

The telecasts on the regional cable network NBC Sports Washington will follow a formula established by Washington’s NBA neighbors, the Washington Wizards. The Wizards, however, offered the free-to-play contests during the regular season, while the NFL team will have them only during the four preseason games, when NBC Sports Washington has TV rights.

The network will continue to offer a traditional telecast on its main channel, while the gambling-focused telecast will air simultaneously on its secondary channel, NBC Sports Washington Plus. The Wizards offered the alternate telecast on eight games this season, and they saw increased ratings and fan engagement, said Damon Phillips, the network’s general manager.

The District of Columbia Council legalized sports betting in Washington this year, although the regulations have not been finalized and no sportsbooks have opened.

PANTHERS: Coach Ron Rivera said QB Cam Newton and linebacker Luke Kuechly will not play in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Bears in Chicago, adding he’s being extra cautious with both players.

Newton is working his way back into form after having arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in January, and Kuechly missed time last week after he got “rolled up on” during practice. The six-time Pro Bowl linebacker wouldn’t disclose the exact nature of the injury.

BILLS: Cornerback EJ Gaines is out indefinitely with a groin injury.

Coach Sean McDermott didn’t reveal the severity of the injury, but says Gaines is expected to miss a number of weeks. Gaines missed one practice after being hurt Sunday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »