ATHLETICS

All four defending champions are returning for the New York City Marathon, including the TD Beach to Beacon 10K women’s record holder.

Mary Keitany, Lelisa Desisa, Manuela Schar and Daniel Romanchuk will compete in the marathon on Nov. 3.

Kenya’s Keitany, a two-time Beach to Beacon winner who set the women’s record of 30 minutes, 41 seconds in 2017, will go for her fifth career title in New York. Last year, she recorded the second-fastest time through the five boroughs, finishing in 2:22:48.

Ethiopia’s Desisa finished in 2:05:59, the second-fastest time for the course. He and American wheelchair racer Romanchuk won their first NYC Marathons.

Switzerland’s Schar will race for her third consecutive crown in the wheelchair division. She faces American Tatyana McFadden, who will chase a record sixth career title.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The Connecticut Sun traded rookie Kristine Anigwe to the Dallas Wings for veteran Theresa Plaisance on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5 Plaisance averaged 6 points and just over 4 rebounds in 22 games this season for Dallas. She has hit 23 3-pointers this season, second for a center behind the Sun’s Jonquel Jones (31).

Sun Coach Curt Miller says the 27-year-old Plaisance is one of the best stretch post players in the league and someone his team has been targeting for several seasons.

Anigwe, a 6-4 center drafted ninth overall out of Cal, averaged 2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 17 games with the Sun.

• Rookie Napheesa Collier had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the host Atlanta Dream 85-69.

HOCKEY

NHL: St. Louis Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson was awarded a $3.1 million, one-year contract in arbitration.

The 26-year-old Canadian had 11 points in 64 regular-season games and seven points in 22 playoff games during the Blues’ Cup run. Edmundson has 52 points in 269 regular-season games during his four-year NHL career.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: The tour suspended Thorbjorn Olesen pending the investigation into his arrest on charges of being drunk on an aircraft and assaulting a female passenger while she slept.

Olesen is to appear in court on Aug. 21, according to the Metropolitan Police in London.

A statement from the tour statement said it would have no further comment while the legal matter proceeds.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn isn’t ruling out sophomore Anthony Schwartz’s playing in the opener against Oregon after the wide receiver underwent hand surgery.

Malzahn said Schwartz had the procedure Monday. He didn’t have a timetable for his return but said he’s “not going to say yes or no” on whether Schwartz will miss a game.

The Tigers open Aug. 31 in Arlington, Texas.

• Maryland sophomore receiver Jeshaun Jones will miss the season after suffering a knee injury during the first practice of training camp.

Jones tore his left ACL on Monday. He will redshirt this season.

Jones played in all 12 games for the Terrapins last year. He had 22 catches for 288 yards and ran 18 times for 173 yards.

SOCCER

FIFA INVESTIGATION: Swiss prosecutors charged former members of the German soccer federation (DFB) and a former FIFA official with fraud over the true purpose of a 6.7 million euro ($7.5 million) payment before the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Former DFB president Theo Zwanziger, its general secretary Horst R. Schmidt and Swiss ex-FIFA general secretary Urs Linsi are accused of jointly committing fraud, while Wolfgang Niersbach – Zwanziger’s successor as DFB president – is charged with being complicit in fraud.

