WESTBROOK–Alums of the Westbrook High School boys soccer program from as far back in time as 2012 took to the field for an exhibition bout vs. the current Blazes lineup on Tuesday, July 30, according to WHS head coach Vince Aceto.

The alumni squad “took it to” the present team, in Aceto’s words. But the current roster was “grateful to [the alums] for showing up.”

Aceto hopes to make the game a regular event, and a teaching tool–the younger players learning from the older.

“It was supported by over 50 fans,” Aceto added. “Which caught all of us off guard. But we were extremely appreciative.”

