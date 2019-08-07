Arrests

8/1 at 5:13 p.m. Amanda Peoples, 32, of West Bath, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on a warrant.

8/1 at 6:46 p.m. Austin Thomas, 22, of Lisbon Falls, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of criminal threatening.

8/2 at 1:26 p.m. Katie Barter, 28, of Bath, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on charges of theft and on a probation hold.

8/3 at 12:27 a.m. Michael Hall, 36, of Athens, was arrested by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/4 at 12:57 a.m. Daniel Wickett, 32, of Jordan Ave, was arrested by Officer James Fisher on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/4 at 10:42 p.m. Allyssa Prather, 23, of Topsham, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

8/3 at 1:51 a.m. Jonathan Hynd, 49, of Tenants Harbor, was issued a summons by Officer James Fisher on a charge of speeding.

Fire calls

7/31 at 8:40 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Webster Street and Pleasant Street intersection.

7/31 at 9:06 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Woodward Point Road and Kimberly Circle intersection.

7/31 at 4:39 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Tenney Way.

7/31 at 6:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Pleasant Street and Cushing Street intersection.

8/1 at 6:19 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street.

8/1 at 6:28 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1.

8/1 at 3:01 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street.

8/1 at 5:04 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

8/2 at 9:48 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Elm Street near Hannaford.

8/2 at 12:13 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gurnet Road.

8/2 at 12:37 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on College Street.

8/2 at 1:03 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Barrows Street near Coffin Elementary School.

8/2 at 2:26 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street.

8/2 at 2:58 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

8/2 at 4:47 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Pleasant Street and Lombard Street intersection.

8/2 at 6:39 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Cumberland Street.

8/3 at 2:13 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Tibbetts Drive.

8/3 at 10:02 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Merryman Lane and Durham Road intersection.

8/5 at 9:06 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

8/5 at 11:45 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1.

8/5 at 12:39 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street.

8/5 at 12:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Pleasant Street and Summer Street intersection.

8/6 at 10:51 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Elm Street.

8/6 at 12:01 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Beaver Pond Road.

8/6 at 2:42 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

8/6 at 3:49 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 58 calls from July 31 to Aug. 6.

