The duplexes are marching into Falmouth at an ever-increasing pace.

It makes no difference to our Town Council that we want to remain a community of single-family homes. Tuscan Way, a project that will result in 18 more families, crammed into a space that would normally only contain three to four single-family homes, is beginning construction this summer.

Has the Town Council not heard our pleas? It would seem that only the developers and real estate people have their collective ear. Our citizens were able to stop the devastating zoning changes imposed on Falmouth Foreside, but we made the mistake of believing the council when they said they would take a look at the bad effects of the 2016 zoning changes on other parts of town. Now we know that this was just an empty promise to let the issue slide by.

The council will probably not rest until Falmouth is just an extension of Portland, with high-density housing on every block.

Leland Hanchett Jr.

Falmouth

