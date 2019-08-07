Portland residents are complaining about Rock Row concerts in Westbrook. The concerts are only held for two hours every two weeks. Buy some earmuffs!
What Portland residents should be complaining about is losing the concerts that were performed on the Maine State Pier and losing the huge amount of revenue that those concerts generated.
Ed Reagan
Portland
