STANDISH — The Standish Historical Society will host the Mutts to Love Dog Show on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The event is free, and there will be a grand parade and various events, as well as trophies, ribbons, vendors, crafts, food and demonstrations.
It will be held at Memorial Field, 670 Ossipee Trail West.
To register a dog, visit standishhistoricalsociety.org or the Society’s Facebook page. Registrations will also be accepted on the day of the event.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Wednesday’s Sports Digest: Shawn Warren of Portland wins NEPGA Section Championship
-
Local & State
Acadia’s Precipice Trail reopens after peregrine falcons leave nests
-
Local & State
Motorcyclist killed in Bangor accident was corrections officer
-
Sports
Wednesday’s NFL notebook: Kaepernick still wants to play
-
Local & State
Construction on Brunswick’s new Kate Furbish Elementary School has hit halfway point