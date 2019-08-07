STANDISH — The Standish Historical Society will host the Mutts to Love Dog Show on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The event is free, and there will be a grand parade and various events, as well as trophies, ribbons, vendors, crafts, food and demonstrations.

It will be held at Memorial Field, 670 Ossipee Trail West.

To register a dog, visit standishhistoricalsociety.org or the Society’s Facebook page. Registrations will also be accepted on the day of the event.

