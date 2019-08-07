HARPSWELL — The Orr’s and Bailey Island Fire Department is hosting its 26th annual Yard Sale and Auction Aug. 10 and 11 at the fire station and inside the Orr’s Island Schoolhouse.

The auction will take place on Sunday at 10 a.m. Items up for bid include an African photo safari; a vacation in Tuscany, Italy; a sailboat, and Captain Marvel collectibles. More information can be found at obifd.org or by calling 833-5405.

The event is a key fundraiser for OBIFD, a nonprofit volunteer department that serves Orr’s and Bailey islands, parts of Great Island and Stevens Corner Road.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: