Arrests

8/1 at 10:23 p.m. Sydnee Van Horn, 21, of Sandy Court, Turner, was arrested by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on Main Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/4 at 8:41 p.m. Shawn Gray, 38, of River Road, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on River Road and charged with criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and assault.

Summonses

7/29 at 3:10 p.m. A 15-year-old boy, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Main Street on charges of operating an ATV on a public way and failure to display ATV registration numbers.

7/29 at 5:52 p.m. Tyler Fish, 37, of Ward Road, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Ward Road on charges of operating after suspension and duty to inform of a firearm to a law enforcement officer.

7/30 at 9:12 a.m. Robert Chace, 50, of Westwind Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Lara Sarett on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

8/4 at 8:38 a.m. William Bruce, 53, of Dam Cove Road, West Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Main Street on a charge of assault.

Fire calls

7/30 at 4:54 p.m. Gas odor on Winners Circle.

7/30 at 10:07 a.m. Fire alarm on Forest Drive.

8/1 at 11:37 a.m. Brush fire on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

8/2 at 9:22 p.m. Fire alarm on Barrows Drive.

8/3 at 4:57 a.m. Fire alarm on Barrows Drive.

8/3 at 2:27 p.m. Structure fire on Arbor Avenue.

8/3 at 8:35 p.m. Electrical hazard on Cornish Island.

8/3 at 9:57 p.m. Fire alarm on Winter Street.

8/4 at 8:49 p.m. Outdoor fire on Foster Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from July 30 to Aug. 5.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: