McLEAN, Va. — A northern Virginia police chief says it will take hours to clear an office building that houses the headquarters of USA Today following a report of a person with a gun.

So far, though, there’s been no sign of violence and parts of the building had been evacuated.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said at a news conference that his department got a 911 call around noon Wednesday from the building saying an armed “former employee” had been seen there.

Roessler said it’s not clear yet whether that report is true. He said that so far there are no reports of gunshots being fired.

Roessler said everyone hopes it “will be a nonevent” but it will take hours to finish searching the building floor by floor.

The incident came as the nation reels from its latest mass shootings — at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, and an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio. A combined 31 people were killed and dozens wounded in less than 24 hours in those two weekend attacks.

Photos from the scene Wednesday in McLean, Virginia, showed flags flying at half-staff.

The incident occurred just two days after GateHouse Media, a fast-growing chain backed by an investment firm, announced it was buying USA Today’s owner, Gannett, in a $1.4 billion merger of two of the largest U.S. newspaper companies.

The companies said they were committed to journalistic excellence while also cutting costs by $300 million annually. The combined company would have more than 260 daily papers in the U.S. along with more than 300 weeklies.

The move comes amid the continuing circulation decline for print newspapers as more people turn to their computers and smart phones for news.

