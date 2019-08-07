An extensive family of ducks brought traffic to a standstill on Route 111 in Biddeford during the morning commute on Wednesday, but no one seemed to complain.
News Center Maine WCSH/WLBZ obtained a video from a Biddeford women showing an adult duck guiding 45 ducklings across the busy five-lane road at about 8 a.m.
The duck took the young ones across in two waves, and even the last two stragglers made it safely across.
See the whole News Center Maine report here.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham approves TIF district for new manufacturing plant
-
Arts & Entertainment
Emmy Awards won’t have a host this year
-
Business
Mayo company files suit against former VP over stolen sandwich recipes
-
American Journal
Modular plan at Gorham school moves ahead
-
Nation & World
NRA discussed purchase of $6 million mansion for its chief executive, documents show