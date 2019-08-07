ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Every summer, we’re surprised by a player or two at Patriots training camp. Every offseason, we’re surprised when an unknown player starts to line up with the projected starters.

It’s around this time where the coaching staff gives more opportunities to offseason standouts. Over the past two weeks, one of those standouts has been Shilique Calhoun.

The 27-year-old Calhoun, a third-round pick by Oakland in 2016, has had several reps with the projected starters, which is always a good sign. This linebacker/defensive end says he isn’t focused on where he’s lining up, as he knows a lot can change over the course of this month.

“Right now, it’s just reps. It’s just rotation. It’s just another opportunity,” Calhoun said. “Right now, I could be with the 1s. Next week, I could be down with the 2s. I’m just focused on getting better. It doesn’t matter what team I’m in on, I’m just trying to get better each and every snap.”

Calhoun’s career in Oakland never took off like expected. He played in 10, nine and seven games in his three seasons as he bounced to and from the Raiders’ practice squad. He comes to the Patriots with 29 career tackles and a half sack.

This offseason, free agency came and went with Calhoun waiting for a call. The Patriots signed him late in the process, on May 2, after their offseason workout program had already started. This summer, Calhoun has looked like an NFL player. The Patriots look loaded at linebacker, but it’s noteworthy that Calhoun is receiving snaps with a group of roster locks.

“When I got the call from the Patriots, I was excited for the opportunity,” Calhoun said. “That was the biggest thing. Just excited for the fact that I get to play football one more time, a game I’ve been doing for so long.”

AFTER SPENDING five seasons catching passes from Tom Brady, Danny Amendola isn’t surprised anymore when he sees the quarterback.

Even as Brady gets older, his performance looks the same. It was the case this week during the Patriots’ joint practices with Amendola’s current team – the Detroit Lions.

With every season Brady plays, people continue to wonder how long the future Hall-of-Famer will keep going. Amendola, who signed with the Lions this offseason, says people should enjoy Brady while he plays. It also seems that the former Patriots receiver doesn’t think his former quarterback is slowing down.

“He can play forever. Perhaps we should stop putting a deadline on it and just let him play,” Amendola said. “The guy is in great shape, great condition. Obviously, he can throw the ball really well. He’s cerebral, top notch, so I’m excited to see how far he wants to go and how long he wants to play. There’s no timeline, bro.”

Brady could become a free agent in 2020. With the news on Tuesday that his house in Massachusetts is up for sale, it’s also fair to wonder how long Brady will continue to play for the Patriots. Of course, Brady has said he wants to play until he’s 45, and it would be a surprise to see him suit up for any other team than the Patriots.

Amendola said he was happy to see Brady this week.

“It’s great, man. Luckily don’t have to try and break up any passes or try and tackle him or any of the great offensive players the Patriots have,” Amendola said. “I’ve seen him play a lot of great football. To be on the same field and see him in practice is awesome just because we’re friends. It’s good to see him.”

BRADY AND his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, are selling their custom-built mansion in Brookline, Massachusetts, for $39.5 million, reports Realtor.com.

The sprawling five-bedroom, five-bath property spans 9,716 square feet. It includes a wine room, gym, spa and a detached guest house with yoga studio, among many other amenities. The property touts an organic vegetable garden and sits on five acres near the ninth hole of a country club.

