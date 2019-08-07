GORHAM–The University of Southern Maine recently earned its second-consecutive Zag Sports Academic Honor Squad designation, according to a press release. The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association bestows the award.
To garner Academic Honor Squad laurels, a team must collectively record a 3.0 (or better) GPA for the entire school year. USM exceeded that mark by a comfortable margin: 3.117.
Numerous athletes originally hailing from the American Journal’s and Lakes Region Weekly’s coverage areas dot the USM roster, and thus played a role in collecting the distinction. Aliza Jordan, a senior this year, comes from Gorham. Junior Taylor Colangelo is a native Windhamite and sophomore Alex Farley a native Buxtoner. Lindsey Keenan and Rachel Shanks, both freshmen, are Naples-dwellers.
Ashley Durepo head-coaches the Lady Huskies.
All told, 312 Division I, II and III schools achieved Academic Honor Squad status for 2018-2019.
